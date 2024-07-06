Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show Rajan Shahi’s Director produced, continues to captivate audiences. The long-awaited development of Anupama and Anuj’s relationship is finally here, and fans are ecstatic with each new episode.
In today’s 6th July 2024 episode, Anupama gets excited and thanks God for giving her happiness, but she suddenly gets sad and says only one thing is not sortable.
Anuj talks to Anupama against her wishes and informs her that he will be returned to the UK because of Aadya.
Anuj asks Anupama why she can’t reunite despite knowing her feelings for him. Anupama says Aadya hates her. Anuj asks Anupama why she feels guilty, and Anupama says if she hadn’t come, Anuj and Shruti would have married until now. Anuj asks Anupama to support him, but he asks Anuj to return to the UK with Aadhya.
Furthermore, Pakhi and Paritosh tell Vanraj that Anupama has canceled her plan to go back to the USA, and Pakhi says Anupama might overtake their house. Vanraj thinks about what Anupama needs now. Pakhi also says that Anupama hasn’t signed the NOC yet, and Vanraj worries about Anupama.
Later, Hasmuk overhears Pakhi, Paritosh, and Vanraj. Hasmukh shares with Leela that Anupama and Vanraj are becoming a roadblock for their children and that it is high time to stay away from the Shah house. Leela says they are leaving already.
In the next scene, Anuj remembers Anupama and thinks he can’t live without Anupama while recalling memories during the wedding.
Further, Aadya suddenly falls ill. Anuj and Anupama find that Aadya is suffering from food poisoning. Anuj believes Aadya eats street food.
In the next scene, the Shahs learn that Anuj and Aadya’s flights have been canceled. Vanraj taunts Aadya, Anuj, and Anupama.
Later, Vanraj accuses Anuj and Anupama of exploiting Aadya to remain close. Anuj gives a befitting reply to Vanraj.