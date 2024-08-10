StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1374 of 10th August 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) playing the flute in Asha Bhawan. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) complains that Anuj’s flute playing is disturbing. Pakhi comments that the members of Aasha Bhawan often create drama. Leela accuses Paritosh and Pakhi of being equally disruptive. Pakhi blames Paritosh for not keeping an eye on Meenu. Paritosh tells Pakhi to mind her own business. Vanraj then asks Pakhi and Paritosh to leave the house, stating that they can’t stay there if his children disagree with his conditions. Vanraj praises Meenu, which makes Pakhi and Paritosh jealous. Vanraj expresses his concerns that Meenu might ruin her life by falling in love. Leela asks Vanraj to plan Meenu’s marriage before it’s too late.
In the following scene, Anuj is overcome with emotion as he ponders Adhya. His tearful musings about everyone claiming Adhya is alive, yet she doesn’t come to him, leave a poignant mark. Anuj, feeling everyone is deceiving him, departs from Asha Bhawan.
Further, Sagar drops Meenu in the college, and four boys rag with her. She starts hitting them with a stethoscope, but suddenly, one boy holds it and tells her to hit it now. Later, Sagar comes to save her and fights them for Meenu.
Later, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) frantically searches for Anuj, her worry escalating. She implores Nandita and Bala to find him, fearing he might have left Asha Bhawan. Their silence only adds to her anxiety. Just as she’s about to rush out, Anuj returns, bringing a key chain and calling her Adhya. His return brings a wave of relief over Anupama, visibly relaxing her.
Lastly, Anupma learns about Meenu and Sagar’s fight with the senior boys and asks Meenu to tell Vanraj about the incident. Meenu refuses to share with Vanraj, but Anupama advises Meenu to tell Vanraj before he knows someone else. Pakhi shows Meenu and Sagar’s video to Vanraj, adding fuel to the fire. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.