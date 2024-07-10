Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
In today’s 10th July 2024 episode, In conversation with Vanraj, Hasmuk says the Shah house looks strange to him and Leela and also says that he is taunting Vanraj and says that he is a good son that he built the Shah house; thus, he has a right whatever Vanraj want he can do. Hasmuk says the Shah house has many memories, and later on, Vanraj asks Hasmuk and Leela to return home.
Later, Anupama and Anuj try to convince Hasmuk, but Hamsuk and Leela decide to stay back, and Hasmuk becomes adamant.
Vanraj asks Hasmuk and Leela to come back, but Hasmuk refuses. Later, Leela asks Hasmuk to reconsider Vanraj’s decision. Hasmuk tells Leela to return if she wants, and he asks her to choose her happiness. So, to that, she replies that she will not leave Hasmuk.
In the next scene, Vanraj leaves Hasmuk and Leela at the old home for their happiness. Hasmuk decides to sign the NOC. Anupama says Hasmuk and Leela deserve the family and fight for their rights.
Kavya, Titu, Dimple, and Kinjal ask Vanraj about Hasmuk and Leela. Pakhi tells Kavya that Hasmuk and Leela are trying to become great by leaving the house. Later on, Kavya scolds Pakhi. Kinjal, Vanraj, and Kavya think about Hasmuk and Leela.
Kavya decides to bring back Hasmuk and Leela. Vanraj says Hasmuk and Leela refused to return. Kavya tells Vanraj to come along. Later, Vanraj decides to visit Hasmuk to get his signature on the papers, and Kavya and Kinjal are shocked by this.
Pakhi insists to Vanraj that he needs to take Anupama’s signature, too. However, Anupama, torn between her love for her family and her principles, refuses to sign the papers. Later, Pakhi tries to reason with Vanraj, urging him not to break the Shah house. Vanraj, in turn, asks Anupama not to lecture him and reminds her to consider the children. Pakhi and Paritosh, caught in the middle, accuse Anupama of being a selfish mother, intensifying the family drama.