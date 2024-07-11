Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
In today’s 11th July 2024 episode, Pakhi says that their lives were going smoothly without Anupama, and She forces Anupama to sign the NOC. Kavya sarcastically asks Anupama if Pakhi and Paritosh got changed at the hospital. Anuj takes a stand for Anupama, and he calls Pakhi and Paritosh insolent. Anuj says Pakhi and Paritosh have qualities like Vanraj. Vanraj asks Anuj to shut his mouth.
Kavya asks Anupama to ignore Vanraj, Pakhi, and Paritosh. Anupama says that only Hasmuk and Leela are important, and she is hurt seeing them at an old-age home. Anupama gets emotional and comments on it.
Anupama asks Aadya to have food. Aadya calls Anupama selfish and agrees with Pakhi that she ruins others’ happiness. She also claims that Anupama is a bad mother and starts to blame her.
Later, Anumapa says she doesn’t need to prove her love to anyone and decides to do anything for Aadya and Anuj. Aadya asks Anupama if she really can do anything for them. Anupama assures Aadya that she can do anything for her. Later, Aadya asks Anupama to leave Anuj’s life forever. Aadya adds that if Anupama does not go away from Anuj’s life, then she can harm herself.
Later on, Shruti calls Anuj and asks him to bring Anupama with him, and he reassures Shruti that he promises to bring Anupama to the United States. On the other hand, Anupama decides to leave Anuj’s life forever, and she promises never to take Anuj’s whereabouts. Aadya asks Anupama, is she sure? Anupama assures Aadya.
Anuj is happy to reunite with Anupama. Anupama gets hurt after breaking her tie with Anuj and gets emotional. Anuj looks for Anupama and Aadya.