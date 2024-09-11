Anupamaa, the StarPlus show, entertains the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 12 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Sagar comes to meet Meenu, and at the same time, Dolly arrives; witnessing Sagar with Meenu, she taunts him. Dolly tells Sagar to see his status first and calls him a beggar. Soon, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) stops Dolly and says that she cannot talk to Sagar like this. Dolly, in anger, questions Anupama and shares that Sagar is trying to manipulate Meenu into his love. Sagar, distressed, lies to Anupama that he is just good friends with Meenu and also swears, leaving Anupama shocked and creating an intense situation.
Anupamaa Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with everyone continuing the game. Sagar and Meenu’s names appear on the clue card. Sagar and Meenu dance together, and Dolly and Toshu feel enraged. Later, Adhya purposely takes Anupama and Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) names and asks them to dance. Anupama and Anuj feel lost in a romantic dance, creating a beautiful moment.
The next morning, Anupama prays for everyone’s well-being, and Anuj tries to impress Anupama. Soon, Anupama and Anuj indulge in romantic moments as they do daily chores. Later, Toshu asks everyone to give their share of the money to maintain the house. He indulges in an argument with everyone at the breakfast table, where Dolly gives Toshu money for her and Meenu, but she demands her share of money from the builder, leaving Toshu distressed.
Later, Dolly decides to pick up and drop off Meenu at the hospital so that she cannot meet Sagar. On the other hand, Adhya wonders about studying, and Anupama motivates her. Anuj surprises Anupama as he gets ready like before and reveals he is going to his office, intensifying the scene.