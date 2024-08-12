The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its ongoing drama. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1376 of 12th August 2024 to stay engaged with the latest developments.
In today’s episode, we witness the complex interactions between Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Anupama informs Anuj that Adhya is alive, leading to a tense exchange. Devika updates Anupama about Adhya’s whereabouts, further complicating the situation. These interactions bring the characters closer to the audience, making them feel more connected to the story.
Later, Titu and Dimple come out of the car. Titu removed the shopping bags and explained his concern about the house’s condition. Dimple is doing shopping. Dimple replies that the house condition never gets normal and that they shouldn’t live for their needs. Titu mocks her and says that he doesn’t want her to use the phone while he is talking to her. They get into a heated argument.
In the scene the next morning, Anupama comes out of the room. Suddenly, she hears the voice of a door banging, and she goes to open the door. Later, Devika informs that Adhya is not in the foster camp and says that maybe she got to know that they are searching for her, and that’s why she felt the camp. Later, Anuj overhears their conversation and mocks Anupama. He gets to his room and comments on it.
In Meenu’s room, she left her phone on charging and left. Suddenly, Vanraj comes to her room and sees she is not there. He sees her phone, tries to check it, and leaves.
Lastly, Leela talks to Hasmuk on Anupama’s phone. After talking to him, Leela returns the phone to her and says she has a relationship with him. However, Anupama helps Leela talk to her Husband and asks her what she wants. Anupama demands that she wants coconut barfi and tells her to make extras, and Leela agrees. End.
