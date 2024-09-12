Anupamaa, the StarPlus show, entertains the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 13 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) shares with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) that they have to do two things: first – save Aasha Bhavan and second – Anuj has to get his place back in his company. Anuj and Anupama join hands to achieve their goals. But a voice comes, and two men walk towards Aasha Bhavan, revealing that Aasha Bhavan’s notice period will be complete soon, and they will have to vacate the place; they will demolish the place, leaving Anupama shocked and everyone distressed.
Anupama Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Anuj deciding to return to his office and recapture his place. Anupama wishes him good luck and expresses her happiness. Anuj promises to be with her in good and bad times and earn good for her and Adhya. Also, Anuj shares that Aasha Bhavan is now his responsibility.
Later, Sagar comes to meet Meenu at her medical center, where Dolly arrives. She catches Meenu and Sagar red-handed and talks rudely with Sagar. Anupama stops Dolly and warns her that she cannot talk to Sagar rudely. Dolly accuses Sagar of manipulating Meenu in his love, but Anupama denies any such connection. However, Dolly takes Meenu inside the hospital, and at the same time, Sagar lies in tension and makes a big mistake.
At home, Sagar expresses his concern with Bala, who schools him for lying. Anupama wonders whether Dolly’s accusations about Sagar are true, but she keeps her trust in Sagar. Anuj gets a warm welcome from her old employees at the office, and he finds out about the company’s poor condition. He asks his employees for help, and he promises to return soon.
Anuj enters his office room and feels betrayed, recalling all the memories. Anupama calls him and consoles him. Anupama aska Anuj to get answers from Barkha and Ankush. On the other hand, Kinjal taunts Toshu and highlights that Dolly has come to rule here, leaving Toshu distressed. He swears to handle everything. Anuj comes to meet Ankush, leaving him in deep shock.