The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its ongoing drama. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1377 of 13th August 2024 to stay engaged with the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Bala comes to Sagar’s room and brings tea for him. he sees that and thinks that maybe he is studying, but he is sleeping, so he makes him awake and comments on it. Later, Bala sees that Sagar is feeling seek and worries about him. Anupama comes there, sees Sagar’s health, and scolds him to rest, but Sagar denies that he has a customer who booked an auto to the airport destination. But Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) gives a solution: her auto will go to the airport and comment on it. Sagar says but how, but Anupama doesn’t reveal it and tells them to think about it.
In the next scene, Meenu thinks about Sagar. Suddenly, Kinjal comes to her room with breakfast and asks her what happened. Meenu is concerned for Sagar and says that this is because of her. She expresses her feelings to Kinjal and comments on it.
Later, Anupama tells Asha Bhawan’s members that she will drop the customer off at the airport and comment on it. Later, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) comes in front of Anuj. Seeing her, Anuj is shocked and recalls his past auto memories with Anupama.
In the next scene, Anupama tries to auto, but Anuj tells her he’ll drive the auto. She comes out of the auto and gives the uniform to Anuj, and both leave in the auto. Later, Anuj and Vanraj bump into each other, and Vanraj emerges from his auto and laughs at him. They taunt each other, and Anuj mocks him and comments on it.
Bad Luck is not leaving Anuj. While Anuj drives an auto, he spots Adhya in her car. Unfortunately, his auto suddenly stopped, forcing him to get out and run to meet Adhya by calling her out on the road. Despite his efforts, he couldn’t catch up to her and fell on the road. Anupama came to console him and assured him they would find Adhya and comment on the situation.
Lastly, Anuj and Anupama come to a location where she has some work to do. The senior boys of Meenu’s college see the auto and think about Sagar, who is in this auto. They plan against him and comment on it. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.