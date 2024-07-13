Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
In today’s 13th July 2024 episode, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) says Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) can’t leave him for Aadya. Anupama says Aadya needs Shruti. Anuj asks Anupama to come along. He decides not to ignore Shruti. Anupama asks Anuj to think about Aadya. Anuj says Anupama can’t leave him forever again. Anupama asks Anuj to go to the USA. She sadly acknowledges that their relationship was never meant to be harmonious and decides they should live apart for good.
At the same time, Aadya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) thinks Anupama will not break her promise, so she begins packing her bag.
Despite Anupama’s plea for him to move on, Anuj wants her not to shut him out completely and not give up on their marriage so easily. He also wants to know who influenced her decision-making process.
After thinking about Aadhya’s wishes, Anupama remains determined in her choice and tells Anuj that it is entirely hers alone. Yet he persists in wanting a say in the matter and questions who gave her ideas about leaving him behind.
As they reflect on their marriage, Anuj promises never to visit Anupama again and promises to move on if they ever cross paths. However, he also vows to love her always.
The weight of their situation hits Anupama, causing her to break down as she believes it is the end. She sacrifices herself for their daughter Aadhya’s happiness and prays for her well-being.
Seeing Anupama’s distress, Anuj also breaks down. Aadhya waits for him but ultimately decides to reach out to Anupama instead and asks if she has truly separated from Anuj by sending a message to Anupama.
Paritosh (Dheer Bhanushali) and Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) pressure Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to coerce Anupama into signing important documents regarding the penthouse they are worried about losing. Kavya adds fuel to the fire by urging Vanraj not to give them any piece of property if they continue causing trouble.
Aadhya runs into Anupama, who urges her to maintain a positive attitude. She also reminds Aadhya to look after her father, Anuj. Aadhya reassures her that she will always be there for Anuj.
Aadhya invites Anupama to attend her Anuj’s wedding with Shruti. Later, Bhavesh takes over caring for Anupama while she sees off Anuj. Later, Anupama tries to meet Anuj, but she can’t reach him and breaks into tears.