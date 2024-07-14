Star Plus’s television program, Anupamaa, directed and produced by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
In today’s 14 July episode, Anuj and Adhya reach America. Adhya goes to meet her friends while Anuj misses Anupama. On the other hand, Anupama feels lost thinking about Anuj soon Kinjal comes and takes her out. She questions her decision not to go with Anuj. Anupama maintains silence. Kinjal tries to convince Anupama to talk to Anuj as she knows they can’t live without each other.
While Devika comes to meet Anuj, she makes him understand that Anupama is suffering as she makes the decision only for her. Anuj realises and tries to call Anupama. Anupama also calls Anuj. As they talk to each other, they express their feelings of longing. Anupama ask Anuj to come to take her with him. Both rejoice with happiness as they plan their reunion.
On Anupama and Anuj’s reunion decisions, Devika expresses her happiness while Kinjal, Dimpi, Tittu, and others celebrate. However, Vanraj, Toshu, and Pakhi do not seem happy. Vanraj still taunts Anupama’s decision and calls her a gold digger.
Later, Anupama shares the news with her in-laws. On the other hand, Toshu and Pakhi come to meet their grandparents in Old Age, pretending to miss them. They bring the property papers. Their grandfather, disappointed by them, signs the papers and asks them to leave.
Devika calls Anupama, expressing her happiness, but Adhya overhears and learns that Anuj went to take Anupama. Adhya confronts Devika, and Devika tries to make her understand that Anupama did not do anything wrong. Devika somehow makes Adhya understand that she should not separate her parents.
Adhya decides not to separate Anuj and Anupama, upon which Devika becomes happy. But Adhya has different plans. Soon, Anuj leaves to take Anupama while Anupama happily waits for her love. However, Adhya calls Anuj and reveals that she is leaving him so he can stay with Anupama. Anuj fails to reach Anupama. Once again, Adhya becomes the reason behind Anuj and Anupama’s separation.