Anupamaa, the StarPlus show, entertains the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 14 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) joins hands with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) in the war against Ankush and also saves Aasha Bhavan. As Adhya asks to begin the Visarjan preparation, two men approach Aasha Bhavan. In the intense scene, they ask Anupama to pack her bags alongside Ganpati as Aasha Bhavan will be demolished soon, leaving everyone shocked.
Anupamaa Today’s Written Update
In today’s episode, Anuj meets Ankush, who pretends to be caring for Anuj. Ankush shares that he was worried about Anuj and that they tried to search for him everywhere. Anuj takes a moment and, in a firm voice, reveals that he knows that they lied about Adhya’s death and also gave him the wrong medicine to worsen his condition just for the sake of property. However, Anuj asks to return his property and company as he is back, and he will not let Ankush destroy his company.
Ankush denies giving Anuj his property, company, etc., and indulges in a heated argument. He refuses to give him back his property and company. Ankush asks his security guards to throw Anuj out, but they refuse, remembering his help from the past. Anuj leaves, challenging Ankush to regain everything that was his, leaving Ankush terrified.
On the other hand, Sagar looks tense about leaving for Anupama as he studies with Adhya. Anupama enters the scene and tries to figure out Sagar’s dilemma. Soon, Mahi comes and begs Anupama to keep her in the Aasha Bhavan as Toshu has asked her mother to go away. Anupama consoles Mahi. Later, Adhya sees Bala confessing his love to Krishna, and she questions him, but Bala remains confidential. Adhya prays for Anupama and Anuj.
Anupama worries about Anuj, and Hasmukh boosts her energy, highlighting that Anuj is a Lion and will not leave anyone. As Anuj comes, Anupama questions his well-being. Anuj shares his wish to get everything back he had and asks if Anupama will accompany him, and she agrees.