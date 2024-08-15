The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1379th episode, which airs on the 15th of 2024 pro, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) tie a string to a tree. Anupama says to herself that the god has reunited Anuj in this temple. She asks God to do one more favor and tells God to reunite Adhya with them and comment on it.
Later, suddenly, they heard the sound of a conch, and Adhya came to the temple and banged the temple’s bell; on the other hand, Anuj and Anupama felt something as a connection. Both called out Adhya’s name together in sync while praying, and both turned around and saw a girl from behind. They were curious to know who that girl was and looked and followed her.
Lastly, someone calls Adhya by a different name and says, “Priya Beta,” listening to this, Anupama and Anuj are shocked. Later, Adhya turns around and sees Anupama. Anupama and Anuj shockingly look at her and call her Adhya, but she leaves by sitting in the car with someone, and both run and follow her.
Lastly, someone (who seems like her mother) touches her head, and suddenly, Adhya reacts in shock. But her mother says that she should sleep on her lap and that she’ll feel better, commenting on it. Later, Adhya sleeps on her lap and cries a lot. End.
