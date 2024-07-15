Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
In today’s 15th July 2024 episode, six months later, Anupama and Aadya dance. Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) wakes up and sees Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Aadya’s (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) picture. Anupama talks about her pain and thinks that six months ago, she was about to meet Anuj.
Later, in the flashback, Anuj worries about Aadya, and Anupama waits for Anuj’s call. He sees his wound and wonders how he got hurt. Anupama asks Anuj if he is coming to take her back. Anuj refuses to talk about Aadya. Suddenly, Anupama and Anuj meet in an accident.
Back to reality, Anupama says Anuj is missing, and she wants to see Aadya and Anuj. She wonders if Anuj doesn’t want to see her. Anupama wants to see Anuj once. Anupama uses stick support to walk.
Anupma asks God to care for Aasha Bhawan and pray for everyone’s happiness. She also thinks about Anuj. In the flashback, Anuj and Anupama confess their deep love for each other and their vulnerability, making us all feel for them. Later, Anupama gets emotional.
In the next scene, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is arrogantly doing a workout in his room. Later, Leela asks Vanraj to bring good shoes for her and asks Vanraj to focus on Meenu. She says Meenu (Vanraj’s Niece) is a doctor now. Vanraj asks Leela not to teach him, as he knows his responsibilities. Later, Leela gets upset and leaves.
Anupama finds solace in the loyalty of animals, feeding and conversing with them, and finding a sense of companionship in their presence.
Anupama’s concern about old age and its challenges weighs heavily on her, as she worries about her and Sagar’s future in the face of Nandita’s impending visit. Sagar asks Anupama not to worry.