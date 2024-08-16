The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1380th episode, which airs on the 16th of August 2024 ,promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) comes to Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) room and sees Anuj decorating the Adhya drawing on the wall, which makes her happy and excited. In excitement, Anupama brings lighting to make it more beautiful, and Anuj insists that Anupama help him decorate the lighting on the wall, which creates a happy moment for them. On the other hand, Adhya feels exhausted and is trying to sleep. Here, Anupama and Anuj feel happy to see Adhya’s drawing and make Adhya their center point of happiness.
In the next scene, Meenu is frustrated and gets teary at the same time as she recalls the memories with Sagar and his harsh words that tell her not to come to him. She tries to meet him and tells herself she is feeling lonely. Later, Vanraj comes to her, and he notices she is feeling sad and asks her what is happening to her. Meenu expresses his feelings to him, and they create emotional moments together, but Pakhi and Paritosh are not happy to see them together and get angry.
Further, Anupama returns from the Market and sees that everyone has gathered and sees that Anupama asks them if they haven’t seen her and comments on it. Later, Anupama tries to wake her, and she notices that Indra is in the garbage area. Anupama wakes her up and suddenly acts weird and cries a lot, and Anupama consoles her.
Anupama takes a stand for Indra as everyone is taking a video and not helping her, commenting on it, and telling everyone to leave them. Later, Titu and Dimple meet Ansh’s teacher, and she says that his grades are falling down, and her naughty behavior is getting comments on it.
In a heartwarming gesture, Anupama takes a step to help Indra. She hires a man to assist in transporting Indra on a vegetable trolley to Asha Bhawan End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
