The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1381th episode, which airs on August 17th, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
Asha Bhavan People Stunned By Seeing Indra With Anupama
In today’s episode, Sagar, Bala, and Nandita are stunned to find Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) with Indra. Nandita inquires where Anupama found Indra, to which Anupama responds that she was near the bin. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) steps in to assist Anupama and Indra.
Titu & Dimple Fight
Meanwhile, Titu confronts Dimple about her reaction to Ansh’s teacher. Despite Dimple’s plea not to ruin her mood, Titu blames Dimple for Ansh’s issues and decides to speak with Vanraj. Although Dimple warns him against it, Titu dismisses her concerns and confronts Vanraj. Later, Titu gets frustrated and mocks Dimple that she never tried to be a bridge between Him and Vanraj and says that he is feeling suffocated and wants to leave this house; later, Dimple replies to him by saying to leave this house, and Titu leaves the house.
Indra Narrates Terrible Incident
In the next scene, Anupama asks Indra what happened to her and why she is in this condition. Indra tells what happened to her; she denied signing the property papers, and then her son forced her to give her a thumb on the papers. She also stated that her daughter-in-law beat her with sandals. By listening to this, Anupama gets teary, and Anuj is shocked.
Anupama Slaps Indra’s son
Later, Anupama, deeply affected by Indra’s plight, decides to take a stand. She confronts Indra’s son at his home, delivering a resounding slap in front of his guests. His wife attempts to defend him, but Anupama silences her with another slap. She doesn’t hold back in condemning their cruel behavior, leaving them stunned.
Anupama Calls Police
Lastly, Anupama calls the inspector to teach them a lesson and comment on it. Later, Anupama requested female cops to bring them to Asha Bhawan before going to the police station, and they wanted to bring Indra’s son and Daughter-In-Law to Indra and comment on it. End.
