Anupamaa, the StarPlus show, entertains the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 17 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) enjoy quality time with the Aasha Bhavan family, and they welcome Mahi with enthusiasm. On the other hand, the owner of Shah’s house comes and warns Toshu. He reveals that Vanraj took money from him and ran away. Now, they will have to vacate the place, leaving Toshu and others shocked. The owner says that they have only one hour to leave the house, which Anupama and Aasha Bhavan members see, leaving them distressed.
Anupamaa Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Anupama and Anuj completing the Visarjan ceremony, upon which Mahi asks Anupama about her mother. Mahi expresses her feelings and reveals that Toshu asked her to leave the house. Anupama consoles Mahi, and Toshu taunts her and threatens to leave her in the Orphanage. Anupama then takes responsibility for Mahi.
Adhya prepares for Mahi’s celebration and welcome. Mahi makes Anuj dance. On the other hand, Kinjal and Titu share their feelings about their partner, leaving Leela distressed. Kinjal and Titu feel emotional and look at their partners. The next morning, Dimpi indulges in a fight with Titu and stops him from meeting his mother. At the breakfast table, Toshu and Dimpi argue with each other and say mean things to each other.
On the other hand, Anuj gets angry after seeing the newspaper, as Ankush accuses Anuj of frauding his own company and going bankrupt. Anupama sees Anuj angry, and she consoles him. Anupama boosts Anuj’s energy by increasing his self-motivation. They plan to win every battle. Later, Anupama decides to clear all the dues, help Anuj with the case, and manage Adhya and Mahi’s school.