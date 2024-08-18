The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1382th episode, which airs on August 18th, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Indra’s son and daughter-in-law seek forgiveness and ask her to drop the case, appealing to her compassion for Dhruv. Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) reassures Dhruv will be fine, while Bala insists Dhruv should stay with them. Indra’s son fears Dhruv will face an orphaned life. Hasmuk counters, suggesting distance would benefit Dhruv. Ultimately, Indra resolves to disown her son and daughter-in-law. Despite their pleas, Anupama, Bala, and Hasmuk persuade Indra that her son and daughter-in-law should face consequences. Indra decides to uphold their punishment.
In the morning sequel, Megha is preparing for her husband’s party and discovers that the guests are expecting authentic Gujarati cuisine. Her husband informs her that he has arranged for Anupama to handle the cooking. Adhya, contemplating Anupama’s arrival, feels relieved. Megha is frustrated with her husband for inviting someone she doesn’t know and hides Priya. When Anupama arrives, Megha and her husband discuss the menu with her. Adhya subtly reveals her presence to Anupama. Anupama senses Adhya’s presence and feels that Aadya often relies on her for support.
Anupama wows Megha and her husband with her delicious food. Impressed, Megha’s husband offers Anupama the canteen contract, which excites her. Meanwhile, Adhya feels the need for Anupama and senses her presence. Overwhelmed, Adhya sheds tears as she thinks about Anupama.
Kinjal and Meenu are getting ready for Rakshabandhan and reminisce about Anupama. Leela interrupts, asking them to stop talking about her. Nostalgic, Kinjal, and Meenu long for the past celebrations. Meenu plans to recreate cherished Raksha Bandhan memories and hopes to see Anupama during the festivities.
Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) surprises Anupama with a spatula, leaving her pleasantly surprised. He offers to drop her off at college, but the dean cancels their contract, leaving Anupama devastated. Anuj encourages her to express her frustration. Meanwhile, Manish Goenka contacts Anupama and hands her a new contract, which excites her. Despite her joy, Anupama is concerned about the Rakshabandhan celebrations. Hasmuk and Anuj advise her to concentrate on her new opportunity. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
