Anupamaa, the Star Plus television serial produced by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
Today’s 18th July 2024 episode begins with Dimple and Titu preparing for Pakhi’s birthday celebration. After Dimple chooses her dress, she asks for Titu’s opinion, and he suggests wearing anything she likes. Dimple agrees, stating that she needs to look good at the party.
Meanwhile, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) helps Leela (Alpana Buch) prepare for the event and talks about missing Hasmukh (Arvind Vaidya). During their conversation, Leela blames Anupama for their separation, while Kinjal stands up for her mother-in-law by pointing out that Hasmukh made his own choices. Leela expresses how difficult it is for her without Hasmukh, but Kinjal encourages her to return to him if it will make her happy.
Anupama (Rupali Ganguly), Hasmukh, and Sagar are busy preparing sweets for the occasion. Anupama reminds Sagar that it’s Pakhi’s special day. Sagar suggests they also include Nandita and Pari in the celebrations. Anupama wonders if Pakhi will enjoy the sweets they made for her. Meanwhile, Bala and Indra share a special moment. The rest of the family members, Pari, Ansh, Mahi, and Ishani, greet and join Anupama and Hasmukh in the preparations.
In the next scene, Paritosh (Gaurav Sharma) prepares for Pakhi’s birthday and tells Kinjal to get ready. However, she reminds him she has household responsibilities and can’t just drop everything for the party like Anupama. Paritosh questions her attitude, but Kinjal stands her ground, not wanting to shirk her duties. Tensions rise, and Kinjal ultimately decides to leave Paritosh, warning him that he will be alone without her.
In the next scene, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) discusses his struggles with losing a family member. Kinjal and Leela reminisce about their shared history in another part of the house. At the same time, Anupama welcomes Nandita, who expresses gratitude for all that Anupama has done for her and her baby. She then asks Anupama to choose a name for her daughter, which she lovingly calls Asha.