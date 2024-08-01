StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1365 of 1st August 2024.
In today’s episode, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is crying in front of Aadya’s picture. He expresses his regret for not being able to let go of his desires despite his parents’ sacrifices for their children. Anuj asks Aadya to come back and apologize for hurting her. Meanwhile, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) confesses to Anuj that she is losing everything and expresses her need for him. Anuj, feeling unable to die, tells Anupama to stay away and accuses them of being responsible for Aadya’s death. After seeing this, Anupama cries.
Later, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and the Shah family are in the dining area for dinner. With everyone’s agreement, Leela’s decision to have a family dinner shows the family’s unity. Later, Leela expresses her happiness and prepares Meenu’s favorite dishes, which Pakhi appreciates, and also sarcastically says to Leela for making her favorites sometimes.
In the next scene, Indra and other Ashram members give Sagar medicine. On the other hand, Bala is hyper and says that Shah is Hasmuk bhai’s family, so he doesn’t say anything. The next time they try to touch Sagar, he will not leave them and will give them a lesson.
Later, Vanraj comes to Ashram with the police to arrest Sagar and makes false allegations about Sagar. Anupama takes a stand for him, but the police forcefully take Sagar with them; later, Meenu comes there and tells the police the truth about the incident and apologizes to Anupama and Sagar.
Furthermore, Anupama praises Meenu for taking the right stand. She is glad that Meenu saved Sagar’s reputation. Meenu thanks Anupama for giving her a good upbringing. Anupama, filled with hope, expresses her wish for Aadya’s return.
Meenu returns home and believes Vanraj was wrong to blame Sagar, taking Sagar’s side. Meenu also apologizes to Vanraj, stating that she does not want to hurt him and comments on the situation. Later, Vanraj decides to expel Anupama and the Aasha Bhawan members from the colony. He also decides to sell the property and comments on the situation. End.
