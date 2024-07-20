Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
Today’s 20th July 2024 episode begins with Leela (Alpana Buch) talking to herself about Hasmuk (Arvind Vaidya) always hurting her by taking Anupama’s side. Leela gets emotional and says that even if something happens to her, no one will know about her condition, and she further comments on it.
Later, Bala comes to the terrace and searches for a shooting star. Suddenly, he sees Indra on the terrace as she calls her son. She asks him to make a video call as she wants to see her son, but her son cuts off the call. Later, Indra sees Bala and tells him not to tell anyone about this situation. Bala replies that they are in the same situation and relate it to each other.
In the next scene, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) does a workout in his room and suddenly gets a call. He orders marble for his home from another country and tells the dealer to keep the details of the last transaction between Vanraj and the dealer private.
Later, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) folds the clothes. Suddenly, coffee (dog) barks at Kaveri (cow), and she tells coffee not to trouble Kaveri. Later, Anupama throws a ball to tell coffee to bring that ball, and the ball goes to Anuj. Suddenly, Anupama and Anuj feel the connection.
Anuj sees the coffee (dog) and spends time with him. Later, the saints come to Anuj and ask him to join Satsang with them in the temple, and they all leave from there.
In the next scene, Kinjal cleans up the mess from Pakhi’s party, and Titu helps her. Later, Dimple asks the staff to bring tea for her. Titu tells Dimple to clean the mess and help Kinjal. Dimple replies that the staff will do that. Later, Kinjal asks Dimple to look after the kids.
Later, Rajpal accuses Aasha Bhawan members of running the house without money. Anupama takes a stand for Aasha Bhawan. Nandita is concerned about where she will go if Aasha Bhawan closes. Anupama assures everyone that no one will go anywhere.
Lastly, Kinjal looks after the kids. Seeing this, Sagar praises Kinjal’s patience. Later, Pakhi comes to the ashram, scolds Sagar for ruining her dress, and blames him for intentionally doing that by listening to her conversation; Sagar says Pakhi doesn’t respect her mother, so how will she respect others? Kinjal says Anupama is busy looking after the ashram; otherwise, she knows how to handle Pakhi and Paritosh (Gaurav Sharma).