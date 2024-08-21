The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1384th episode, which airs on August 21st, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) discusses gadgets that help reduce stress, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) supports her. They play with a magnet together. Meenu mentions homemade food, leading Anupama and Anuj to plan to provide homemade meals for the hostel students.
In the next scene, Anupama and Anuj share their plan with the Asha Bhawan members. Hasmuk, Bala, and Sagar agree to help Anupama, and she also decides to look for Adhya. Hasmuk emphasizes the importance of balance in life and offers his support. Anuj believes the college dean will regret rejecting Anupama’s contract and thinks there’s no reason to cancel it. Anupama also talks to Anuj about her experience at Megha’s house, and he encourages her to focus on her new idea.
Further, Dimple and Pakhi confront Nandita and Titu, questioning their relationship. Titu gets upset when Dimple calls Nandita characterless, and Pakhi also accuses Nandita. Hasmuk defends Titu and Nandita, while Leela supports Dimple. Pakhi claims that Anupama is backing Titu and Nandita, which angers Hasmuk. Leela questions Hasmuk’s lack of support for their side but insists he cannot support what’s wrong. Bala worries that Dimple and Pakhi might stir trouble with Vanraj, and Hasmuk is concerned about Anupama.
Later, Anupama and other Asha Bhawan members try to prepare to open a show called Anu Ki Rasoi. They open it, and everyone gets happy, blesses Anupama, and comments on the shop’s success. Later, Vanraj comes there and laughs at Anupama’s shop and taunts her. Later, Anupama mocks him, shows their place, and comments on it. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.