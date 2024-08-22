The StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1385th episode, which airs on August 22nd, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
Anupama Starts Her New Cooking Stall
In today’s episode, Anupama’s (Rupali Ganguly) determination to start her food stall is truly inspiring. Despite Vanraj’s questioning, she stands proudly by her decision. This determination is sure to win your support. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama perform a ritual together, evoking a sense of nostalgia in Anuj. Anupama reassures Anuj that they will locate Adhya soon, further strengthening her resolve.
Anupama Takes Blessing From God
Anupama promotes her food stall on social media by posting a photo of herself with the stall to attract customers. She prepares the Food and prays to God. Anupama feels delighted seeing Anuj and praises him. Anuj helps her, and they both reminisce about their past together.
Anupama’s Food draws Vanraj
In the next scene, Vanraj does yoga, where he smells tasty Food from an Anupama stall. This makes him remember the taste of Anupama’s Food. Food Leela acknowledges Anupama’s cooking skills. Vanraj says he enjoys Anupama’s Food. Leela decides to cook for Vanraj, and he requests to make Shira. Meanwhile, Anupama serves Food to Anuj and thanks him for inspiring her to start the food stall. Anuj enjoys the meal prepared by Anupama.
All Target Titu
Later, Anupama gets ready to inaugurate her food stall. Titu prepares a bouquet for the occasion, but Dimple confronts him. Pakhi and Dimple accuse Titu of having an affair with Nandita. Vanraj also confronts Titu, who defends himself and explains that the bouquet is meant for Anupama. Pakhi adds that Meenu will send flowers to Sagar. Leela blames Anupama for the situation, surprising Meenu with Pakhi’s accusations.
Adhya Sent a Message to Anupama
Lastly, Adhya reflects on Anupama and sends her a message about her presence. Megha questions Adhya’s motives. Later, Adhya tries to reach Anupama and successfully sends a message to her through tiffin. Meanwhile, Sagar and Nandita complement the Food.
Anupama Turns Mother For Those Who Misses Homemade Food
Anupama discusses her goal of providing healthy meals, particularly to students who are staying far away from their family and love to eat homemade Food. Anupama wants to fill the gap by giving the hostel children by preparing healthy homemade Food.
Anupamaa Upcoming Episode Precap
Adhya’s decision to leave her adopted parents’ house leaves everyone in shock. Meanwhile, Anuj’s unexpected visit to Adhya’s house creates a tense atmosphere. On the other side, Anupama’s food stall is attacked and set on fire by goons, leaving her shattered. This shocking twist in the upcoming episode will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.
