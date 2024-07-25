StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1358 of 25th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Sagar telling Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) that she doesn’t care for herself and has caught a cold. Nandita asks him to get married so she can take care of Anupama, and they’ll get some free medicine for them and make jokes about it. The trio creates a stunning laughing moment.
Later, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) spends time with coffee (dog), while Anupama thinks about Aadya, comments on where she is, and cries a lot.
In the next scene, Anuj sees the blue pen and recalls the old memories of him where the media is taking his interview and his charming personality with a sweet smile on his face.
Bala comes into the kitchen video and tells Anupama not to worry. He will always stay with Anuj and never let him go anywhere. Anupama thanks Bala and says that whatever happens, she will never leave Anuj in this condition and comment on it.
Later, Leela calls Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and asks whether he is going to the Airport to receive Meenu. Vanraj replies that she told me she would come by herself. Leela scolds Vanraj and tells him to go and receive Meenu, and Vanraj basks at her and comments on it.
In the next scene, Anuj sees Vanraj and starts fighting with him, and Paritosh comes between; Anuj beats him and gets aggressive with them. Later, Anupama stops the fight and tells Bala and others to take him to his room.
Anuj sits in the room, sees his photo with Aadya, recalls memories with Aadya, and gets emotional and smiles while looking at the photo. Later, Anupama asks Anuj where Aadya is and cries hard, and Anupama consoles him.
