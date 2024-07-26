StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1359 of 26th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) getting emotional, and she consoles him. Anupama asks where he is, and she tries to find out about Aadhya from him. Anuj recalls old memories where he says that he was returning to Anupama and that the incident happened to him.
Later, Anuj tells Anupama that Aadya is gone and continuously repeats the sentence. Anupama is curious about where Aadya has gone, but Anuj doesn’t tell Anupama about the situation. She says that she has gone far and comments on it.
The episode takes a disappointing turn when Vanraj’s attempt to strike a deal with Virani fails. Despite Vanraj’s efforts to impress Virani with a promising idea, Virani remains uninterested and rejects the proposal, leaving Vanraj in a difficult situation.
Later, Bala and Indra spend time together, and Bala talks about his crush and describes his feelings for her. Listening to this, Indra is mesmerized, wishes Bala gets his love back, and leaves. Later, Bala suddenly expresses his love for Indra while sitting alone.
As the episode draws to a close, Anupama’s resolve to meet Meenu becomes stronger. Anupama learns that Meenu is coming. Despite Leela’s warning to stay away from Meenu, Anupama is determined to confront her. This unexpected turn of events leaves Anupama stunned and the audience on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
