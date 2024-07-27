StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1360 of 27th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Indra making pickles. Indra is happy they got orders for the pickles and comments on them. Anupama agrees. Later, Indra asks Anupama how she stays positive in every situation. Anupama replies that as is the vision, so is the creation, and comments on it.
In the next scene, Titu approaches Dimple and inquires about the fight between Vanraj and Anuj. He learns this from Kinjal and advises Dimple to stop supporting Vanraj when he’s wrong. Dimple is pleased that Vanraj is filing a police complaint against Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Titu thinks the Shahs are unreasonable and suggests to Dimple that they move to Mumbai. Dimple responds by saying that Titu is jealous of Vanraj for not being able to bring her happiness, and Dimple refuses to go to Mumbai with him.
Anupama’s attempt to jog Anuj’s memory through a dance performance is poignant. As she stumbles and falls into Anuj’s arms, a shared moment of eye contact speaks volumes. Anuj’s tender care for Anupama’s foot pain and her reassurance that everything will be fine, followed by her decision to find Aadya, brings a tear to Anuj’s eye, evoking a sense of empathy from the audience.
The anticipation and tension surrounding Meenakshi’s arrival is palpable. Sagar eagerly waits for her at the airport while Vanraj arranges for a driver to bring her back. Leela, busy preparing Laddoo for Meenakshi’s return, is advised by Vanraj not to get too attached. The tension escalates as Leela starts planning Meenakshi’s wedding, despite Pakhi and Paritosh’s plea to let Meenakshi focus on her career, leaving the audience intrigued and excited for what’s to come.
Anupama informed the members of the Aashram that Meenu was on her way and would be making a donation. Sagar waited for Meenu’s arrival. When she arrived, she mistakenly mistook Sagar for a driver. Sagar then took Meenu in an auto to their destination.
Leela becomes worried about Meenu and discusses it with Vanraj. Vanraj sees the Aasha Bhawan and ponders something. Afterward, Dimple asks Kinjal if Meenu will stay with them permanently. Kinjal advises Dimple to strengthen her relationship with Titu before he leaves the house. End.
