StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director's Kut Productions. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Episode 1362 of 29th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Meenu meeting Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and talking about Anupama’s good qualities and childhood memories with Anupama to all the members of the Asha Bhawan Ashram, and Anupama gets teary. After seeing Meenu Vanraj, all the members are shocked.
Later, Vanraj comes to Anupama and scolds her. He takes Meenu home and warns her not to have any relationship with Anupama. Later, Vanraj comes to Sagar and taunts him about his calibre. He gives Sagar fare to bring Meenu home.
In the next scene, Vanraj, Leela, and other family members welcome Meenu into the house, which creates a happy moment.
Later, Anupama enters the Ashram and sees Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) coughing. He gives him water, and he drinks. Anupama starts to leave from there, but Anuj holds a saree pallu and cleans his mouth with it. By seeing this, Anupama feels happy.
Sagar comes to the study room, removes books from the back, and notices a Stethoscope in his backpack. On the other hand, Meenu is trying to put all her stuff in the wardrobe. Suddenly, Meenu remembers the stethoscope and searches in her bag, but she can’t find it and gets worried.
Lastly, Asha cries a lot, and Nandita tries to calm her. Seeing this, suddenly, Anuj comes to Nandita and tells her to give Asha to him. He tries to calm her; suddenly, Asha gets calm after seeing this, and Nandita is happy.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
