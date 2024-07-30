StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1363 of 30th July 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) talking to himself and asking Aadya to return. He mentions that Aadya has left him. Anuj requests Nandita not to hurt a child and expresses his distress at Aadya and Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) leaving him. Anupama sympathizes with Anuj and becomes emotional, shedding many tears.
Later, Anuj comes to his room and becomes restless. She brings water for him and sees Anuj drawing Aadya’s picture with black chalk on the wall and talking to the picture. When she sees this, Anupama is stunned, and both cry.
Vanraj is worried that Anupama will persuade Meenu to stay with her. Leela reassures him that she will keep an eye on Meenu. Meenu and Kinjal suspect that Leela and Vanraj are discussing Anupama. Meenu asks Vanraj for the location of the medical shop because she wants to buy a new stethoscope. Although Vanraj offers her a credit card, she refuses, stating that she has the money to pay for it herself.
Anupama shares her pain with Coffee (the dog). Later, Bala and Indra tell them that Meenakshi isn’t coming to give them a donation. Anupama worries about paying property tax. Sagar asks Coffee to pray to God for them. Later, after seeing Ashram members with Coffee, Kinjal says even animals are loved at Aasha Bhawan. Later, Sagar spots Kinjal and Meenu leaving, approaches them, apologizes to Meenu, and returns her stethoscope. Bala suspects Sagar’s feelings for Meenu, but Sagar reassures him.
In the next scene, Anupama performs aarti in the mandir. Later, Vanraj learns that the municipality officials visited Aasha Bhawan and that Hardik wants to sell it. Vanraj asks Hardik’s assistant to arrange a meeting with his boss. He is pleased, thinking that Anupama will be devastated. Vanraj wishes for Anupama to stay away from the Shahs.
Lastly, Vanraj sits at the dining table for dinner. Suddenly, Paritosh comes to him and asks Vanraj if Dolly wants her share, too. Vanraj asks Paritosh to make Dolly sign the papers. Vanraj asks Paritosh to find a job and comment on it. End.
