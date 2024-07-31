StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1364 of 31st July 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) thinking of Aadya and saying she can’t die. She is hopeful about Aadya’s return. In the next scene, Aadya’s roommate asks if the vacation will begin tomorrow and tells them if she will go home or not, but Aadya replies that her parents died and she is homeless.
Kinjal asks Mahi to speak with Kavya on the phone. Mahi requests Kavya return soon because Kinjal takes good care of her. Mahi expresses her desire to sleep in Kavya’s lap and becomes emotional. Meenu assures Mahi and then dances with Ishani, Ansh, and Pari to comfort Mahi.
Later, Anupama calls Yashdeep to inquire about Aadya and Anuj. She also asks about Shruti, her voice trembling with emotion and worry. As she hears the news, she breaks down, her tears a testament to her deep concern for her loved ones.
Bala has decided to sell his property. When Indra asks him why, Bala explains that he wants to raise funds to save Aasha Bhawan. Bala is searching for a good deal to sell his property, while Indra contemplates contributing to the cause despite concerns about Anupama. Bala reassures Indra not to have doubts, and Indra agrees to take care of the food delivery.
In the next scene, Sagar is repairing the pipe, and Meenu comes to her bathroom on the other side. Suddenly, the window’s glass breaks and Meenu sees Sagar and starts shouting. By listening to this, Pakhi comes to her bathroom, sees Sagar, and makes allegations that he was looking at Meenu while she was in the bathroom. She tells Vanraj about this incident.
Vanraj comes to Sagar later and beats him badly. Sagar asks Vanraj to leave him alone and tries to prove his blamelessness. Kinjal and Meenu ask Vanraj to stop beating Sagar. Anupama also asks Vanraj to stop hitting Sagar, while Sagar asks Anupama to believe in him.
Despite Vanraj’s decision, Anupama stands strong, defending Sagar with all her might. Her courage and determination in the face of adversity inspire those around her.
