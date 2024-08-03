StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1367 of 3rd August 2024.
In today’s episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) apologizes to Barkha and Ankush for visiting them without informing them beforehand. Ankush discusses their upcoming party, and Barkha asks Anupama why she didn’t let them know before coming over. Anupama explains that their phones were off and asks about Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Barkha and Ankush request Anupama to wait until they come back.
In the next scene, Anupama meets Mehta and learns that Anuj has handed over his Kapadia Empire to Barkha and Ankush. Shocked by this news, Anupama asks Mehta about the extent of the business Anuj has given them. Mehta responds that Anuj has given them everything, prompting Anupama’s surprised reaction.
Anupama asks Barkha and Ankush about Anuj and Adhya. Barkha informs Anupama about Anuj’s accident, while Ankush mentions that they haven’t found Adhya. Barkha then sadly reveals that Adya was found dead. Anupama is deeply surprised and becomes suspicious, realizing that Barkha and Ankush might lie. Ankush and Barkha claim that Anuj has handed over his business, which is now missing. Anupama queries whether they have filed a police complaint, to which Barkha lies, but Anupama resolves to uncover the truth.
In the next scene, Bala takes care of Anuj. Suddenly, Bala receives a call and uses Anuj’s shawl to cover him. Later, Anuj sees Adhya playing with a little girl. He also notices Adhya calling out to him, so he goes to her and hugs her. However, it turns out that the person he hugged is not Adhya; it’s just his imagination. Anuj accidentally mistakes a different girl for Adhya. Later, Vanraj arrives, takes the little girl from Anuj, and punches him. Anupama then comes to Anuj’s aid and saves him.
Later, Leela mocks Anupama and tells her that if they want to stay with Anuj in Asha Bhawan, they will have to take care of him because Shah doesn’t want any problems because of Anuj. Later, Anuj gets emotional, talks about Adhya, and suddenly blames Anupama for leaving him because of Adhya. The sudden accusation leaves Anupama and the audience in shock. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
