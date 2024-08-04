StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1368 of 4th August 2024.
In today’s episode, StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director, Kut Productions, continues entertaining the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1368 of 4th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) reveals that he felt like he died when Adhya said goodbye. He accuses Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and says that Aadya hates her, but he still chooses to be with Anupama. Anuj questions why Anupama didn’t ask him to stay with Adhya. He also suggests that both he and Anupama are responsible for Adhya’s supposed death. Anuj blames Anupama for the situation. Anupama, on the other hand, insists that Aadya is not dead. Anuj expresses regret for prioritizing his love for Anupama over his daughter. He also regrets adopting Adhya. Anuj and Anupama reminisce about their past with Aadya.
In the next scene, Vanraj, deeply moved by Anuj’s pain, apologizes to him. Anupama, resolute in her belief that Aadya is alive, pleads with Anuj to trust her. Anupama decides to locate Adhya. Despite Anuj’s insistence that Aadya is gone, Anupama clings to hope. Anuj, in his grief, asserts that the dead do not return.
Later, Anuj regrets choosing Anupama and refuses to forgive her. Vanraj says he warned Anuj for not listening to him and asked Anuj to stay away from her. Vanraj calls Anupama a bad omen. Pakhi and Paritosh accuse Anupama of not being a good mother to them and blame Anupama for Anuj’s condition. Vanraj says Anupama doesn’t deserve to be called a mother and comments on it.
Ankush and Barkha talked about Anupama. Ankush mentioned that Anupama didn’t believe in them. Later, both Barkha and Ankush admitted that they had lied about Adhya’s death. They recollected how they had deceived Anuj to gain control of the Kapadia empire. Barkha considered giving Anuj the wrong medicine, while Ankush obtained Anuj’s signature on the business documents. Ankush felt remorseful about deceiving Anuj.
Meenu is ragged by her senior, and suddenly, Sagar comes to her rescue. Meenu is impressed. Sagar helps Meenu. Vanraj feels bad for Anuj and decides to sell the Aasha Bhawan. He wants Anupama to become homeless. End.
