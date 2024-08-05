StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1369 of 5th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) feels bad for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and is selfish for not considering Adhya. She regrets breaking Adhya’s promise and choosing Adhya over Anuj. Bala informs Anupama that Adhya is alive, but Anupama refuses to believe that Adhya is dead. Later, Indra advises Anupama to take care of Anuj, ignoring her Anupama decides to find Adhya for his sake and also plans to reveal the truth about Ankush and Anuj.
Later, Meenu and Vanraj have a heated exchange as she looks at her phone. Vanraj advises her to stay focused and not get distracted while taunting her about Sagar. Meenu excitedly shares her day with Vanraj, including an incident where Sagar saved her from ragging. Vanraj, however, doubts Sagar’s intentions.
Barkha and Ankush’s house window curtains are on fire. Ankush is worried that Anupama has reached their house, which is a bad sign. Barkha asks Ankush not to think negatively. She says they can’t afford to lose the property like this. Ankush responded that they would have to find a solution.
In the next scene, Vanraj discusses about Sagar with Paritosh and doubts whether Sagar saved Meenu from ragging. Vanraj tells Paritosh to keep an eye on Sagar. Kinjal and Meenu decide to go shopping. Vanraj advises Meenu to be careful.
Sagar, feeling love, thinks about Meenu. Indra notices his happiness and asks him about it. Sagar, caught off guard, makes an excuse and presents Jasmine to Anupama. Feeling the need to contribute, Nandita decides to work at Aasha Bhawan. Anupama advises her to work for herself and her baby. Indra worries about managing work in Asha Bhawan, but Sagar assures her that Bala will help, much to Bala’s embarrassment.
Anupama is thinking about Ankush and Barkha. She decides to take catering orders for the upcoming festivals to earn money. Later, Devika comes to Asha Bhawan and feels bad upon learning about Anuj’s condition. Anupama consoles Devika and asks for her help.
