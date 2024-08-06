StarPlus’ show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, continues entertaining the audience. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Shudhanshu Pandey in lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1370, airing on 6th August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Devika’s reunion. Anupama feels sad about Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) mental condition while Devika consoles her. Anupama shares her opinion that Anuj cannot give his assets to Barkha and her husband, and Devika agrees. Later, Devika sees Vanraj (Shudhanshu Pandey), upon which she taunts him. Anupama wishes to bring back Adhya, who can cure her father. Devika promises Anupama to find Adhya.
Later, Sagar comes to Anupama, revealing that Anuj ran away. Anupama gets worried, and everyone starts looking for Anuj. In contrast, Kinjal and Meenu talk about Anupama and her personality. Kinjal and Meenu meet Anuj at the temple nearby, where Anuj searches for Adhya. Kinjal and Meenu take care of Anuj.
On the other hand, Bala enters Vanraj’s house and questions about Anuj. Vanraj starts screaming, but Bala insists on looking around once. Meanwhile, Toshu gets angry and pushes Bala, but Anupama saves him. Anupama requests Vanraj to let them search for once.
Later, Anupama finds Anuj, where Meenu treats Anuj’s wound and treats him like a daughter. Anuja gets emotional and reveals that he has a daughter named Adhya who left him. Everyone gets emotional, but Anuj finds a ray of hope after meeting Meenu. Meenu orders Anuj to keep himself safe so that Adhya will come to meet him. On the other hand, Vanraj plans to begin the process of demolishing Aasha Bhavan Vridhashram.
Anupama offers her hand to Anuj and asks him to go, but he denies it. Meenu brings Anuj to Aasha Bhavan, where Anuj requests Meenu to stay, but she refuses because she has to leave for the hospital. Later, Anuj recalls the memories with his daughter Adhya, and Anupama gets emotional.