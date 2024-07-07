Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show Rajan Shahi’s Director produced, continues to captivate audiences. The long-awaited development of Anupama and Anuj’s relationship is finally here, and fans are ecstatic with each new episode.
In today’s 7th July 2024 episode, Mahi, Pari, Ishani, and Ansh take care of Aadya. Aadya gets happy. She thinks about Anuj and Anupama. Aadya says she is not feeling good.
Anupama asks Kinjal about Titu and Dimple. Kinjal tells Anupama that the kids are happy around Titu. Anupama asks about Vanraj. Then Kinjal tells Anupama that Vanraj is upset about Titu and Dimple, but Kinjal says not to worry; they are happy together. Anupama worries that Vanraj will give Titu challenges every day.
Later, Paritosh and Pakhi dream of having their own flat and penthouse. After getting money, Pakhi decides to go to Dubai. Paritosh and Pakhi think Anupama will be a hindrance, and he wonders if Hasmuk will refuse to sign the house papers. Pakhi says Anupama can’t see them happy.
In the next scene, Titu, Mahi, Ishani, and Pari go to Aadhya’s room to cheer her up, and they perform a dance for her; later, Aadhya also participates with them.
Later, Aadya sees Anupama and decides to console Shruti. Aadya refuses to replace Shruti, and Aadhya says Shruti will always be my mother.
Anuj tries to talk to Anupama, but she asks Anuj to leave her alone and then leaves.
Chopra (Client) asks Vanraj to sell his house soon. Vanraj assures Chopra that he will surely sell his house, but he is also worried that Anupama will be a hindrance.
Vanraj talks to Anupama about the Shah house and recalls old memories. Later, Vanraj asks Anupama to sign the papers and think about their child’s future. Anupama asks Vanraj to talk to Hasmuk about selling the house.
Anumapa goes to Aadhya’s room and calls out to Shruti in her sleep, and Anupama is shocked to hear Shruti’s name.