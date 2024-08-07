StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1371 of 7th August 2024.
Today’s episode revolves around Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) praising Meenu, who deflects her gratitude and insists that as a doctor, it’s her duty to help Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). She reassures Anupama that Anuj doesn’t suffer from memory loss and only wishes to reconcile. Meenu pledges to aid Anuj and comfort Anupama, but she is worried about Vanraj. Meenu promises Anupama she’ll handle Vanraj and tells them not to worry.
Devika is in Anuj’s room eating food. She insists that Anuj eats and tells him not to worry because Anupama will bring back Adhya. Devika asks Anuj to understand God’s sign as he keeps them close. She questions whether Anuj is crazy to believe Ankush and Barkha. Devika reassures Anuj that Adhya is not foolish enough to take harsh steps. Anuj blames Anupama for Adhya’s condition. Devika then informs Anuj about Anupama’s accident and her current condition. She emphasizes that Anupama doesn’t deserve Anuj’s hate and says that Anupama needs Anuj.
In the next scene, Meenu returns home, and all the family members are angry at her. Leela comes to her, scolds her, and warns her not to enter the Asha Bhawan again. She also adds that Anupama is her enemy. Meenu replies that Anupama is not her enemy, but Leela is her enemy. She tells her the truth about Anuj’s condition and comments on it.
Anupama, Indra, and Nandita discuss growing their business. Indra learns that his son is coming back to take her. Anupama warns Indra and reminds her that his son threw Indra out of the house. Indra decides to forgive his son and get back to him. Later, Anupama and Nandita worry about Indra.
Lastly, Anuj thinks about Devika’s words and decides to understand Anupama. He thinks about Adhya as he talks to himself while looking in the mirror. He gets flashes that Adhya is in front of him. He says she is alive. Suddenly, Anuj shockingly calls Adhya and comments on it. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.