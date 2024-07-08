Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences. The long-awaited evolution of Anupama and Anuj’s relationship is here, and fans are overjoyed with each new episode.
In today’s 8th July 2024 episode, Anupama sees Anuj while entering Aadhya’s room, and she starts walking out of the room.
Vanraj receives a message from Chopra as the Chopra (client) waits for the NOC. Later on, Kavya enters the room and asks Vanraj why he is taking anxiety pills. Vanraj, feeling agitated, asks Kavya if he needs her permission to take his medicine.
Hamsuk asks Leela to stop crying, and later, Hasmukh asks Leela not to cry in front of their children and gets adamant about leaving.
Anupama overhears Leela and Hasmuk and thinks Leela is crying. Hasmuk sees Anupama’s shadow and asks Leela not to cry, as someone is listening. Leela and Hasmuk make an excuse.
Later, Shruti calls Aadhya, and Anuj picks up the phone and learns that Aadya is in touch with Shruti.
Kinjal talks to Anuj and asks her to talk to Anupama before it gets late. He tells Anuj not to waste time and that he needs to talk to Anupama. Anuj tells Kinjal that Anupama is guilty and that she is not thinking about them.
Later, Kavya confronts Vanraj about building a penthouse, and Kavya asks Vanraj if he has talked to Hasmuk and Leela. Vanraj says he will inform Hasmuk and Leela when the time is right. Kavya asks Vanraj for her share to secure Mahi’s future by listening to Kavya, Vanraj is stunned.
Anuj asks Anupama to decide before it gets late, and Anuj decides to do Anupama’s ticket, too. Anupama tells Anuj that she is comfortable alone now and fears losing anyone. Anupama says Aadya hates her, so she can’t hurt her. Anuj decides to wait for Anupama until she gets comfortable.
Dimple, Anupama, and the Shahs learn that Hasmuk and Leela are missing. Later, Anupama accuses Vanraj and tells Vanraj that Leela and Hasmuk left the house because of Pakhi. Vanraj refuses to believe in Anupama. Anupama tries to call Hasmuk and Leela.
In the later scene, Pakhi adds spice by saying senior citizens only know how to trouble them. Paritosh agrees with Pakhi. Hasmuk and Leela ignore Anupama’s call. Leela asks Hasmuk to receive the call. Anupama and Vanraj asks Hasmuk and Leela to come home back.