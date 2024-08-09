StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues to entertain the audience. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 1373 of 9th August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Anupama being charmed by Anuj playing the flute. Meenu asks Sagar for a ride to the hospital. Sagar is afraid of Vanraj and Paritosh, but Meenu convinces him, and Sagar is smitten when Meenu tells him he is a good man. He dreams of spending time with Meenu.
In the next scene, Meenu asks Sagar where he is staying in Asha Bhawan. He says that he has been staying there since he was ten years old. Meenu asks him about his family. He states that after he was born, his father died, and after a few years, his mother died, and she comments on it.
Later, Anupama suddenly falls while walking, and her leg gets hurt. She tries to get up, but she can’t. Later, Anuj comes to her and tries to get her up. Suddenly, he recalls Devika’s words that her leg has not healed yet. He tries to help her and brings her into her room.
Anupama questions Anuj about how Ankush and Barkha nabbed his property, and she questions Anuj. Anuj tells Anupama to stop talking about Adhya. Anupama insists that Aadya is alive. He leaves and aggressively plays the flute while Anupama cries a lot. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.