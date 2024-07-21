Anupamaa, the Star Plus television program directed by Rajan Shahi, continues to enchant audiences.
The 21st July 2024 episode starts with Anuj being stirred by mentioning Anu’s name, triggering vivid memories of Anupama. His restlessness is mirrored by Anupama, who also senses his presence. Their emotional connection is further emphasized as they both check their Radha and Krishna lockets, with Anupama remarking that without Krishna, Radha is incomplete.
In the next scene, Bala decides which shirt to wear for pooja. Indra sees this and asks if she can help him with selecting the shirt. She tells him to wear a white shirt and also states that a white shirt will look good on him.
Later, Hasmuk enters Bala’s room and starts teasing him. Suddenly, Bala asks Hasmuk when his love story will start, and Hasmuk suddenly starts thinking about Leela and comments on it.
Leela organizes a family trip to the temple, with Titu offering his help for the pooja. Pakhi, curious about the necessity of the temple visit, learns that Leela has to attend a friend’s birthday, highlighting the family’s everyday dynamics.
Anupama feels Anuj’s presence. Suddenly, Pandit comes near her and says that her wishes will be fulfilled. Next, Vanraj and his family meet Hasmuk and Ashram members and take his blessing by touching Hasmuk’s feet.
Ansh, Pari, Mahi, and Ishani asked Sagar to take them in an auto, but Vanraj refused. Later, Sagar and Paritosh argue with each other, and Paritosh comments on Hasmuk’s condition. Then Vanraj asks Hasmuk to take his car, but Hasmuk tells Vanraj that he will take an Auto.