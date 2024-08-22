The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the written update of episode 1041, airing on August 22, 2024.
In today’s episode, Rohan asks Paro why Independence Day is celebrated. Parvati is surprised by Rohan’s lack of knowledge and asks if he doesn’t know the significance. Rohan replies that he knows the flag is hoisted on August 15th but isn’t sure why. Paro comments on this, and later, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) comes to them and explains to Rohan the meaning of Independence Day and the reason behind the celebration.
Neelam advises Lakshmi to be cautious since she will meet many important people as Oberoi’s daughter-in-law. Lakshmi responds that she won’t attend because Neelam considers Malishka her daughter-in-law, not her. Aanchal and Karishma comment on Lakshmi and say that she is selfish. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) tells Lakshmi that it could negatively impact their business if she doesn’t come to the hotel today and asks her to reconsider. Lakshmi decides to go to the hotel to hoist the flag.
The Oberoi family arrives at the hotel. Rohan and Parvati ask Rishi if they can go inside. Karishma says they can enter only after the inauguration. Avinash mentions that the inauguration is a formality, and the guests are already inside. Rishi then lets Parvati and Rohan go into the hotel. Later, CM arrives at the hotel, and the Oberoi family welcomes CM. Dadi Harleen introduces Lakshmi and her to CM, and she welcomes her with a garland.
Harleen requests that CM inaugurate the hotel, but she advises her not to. Harleen tells CM that all guests are already in the hotel as they can’t wait outside, and Rishi tells CM not to mind them. Later, CM says that she can understand and comment on it, and Neelam thanks CM for understanding and insists she does the Shop’s Inauguration, which she agrees to.
Later, Rohan and Paro come downstairs to talk about the hotel. Suddenly, Paro slips, but CM Sulochana helps her, and Rohan and Paro recognize them. Sulochana asks them if they recognize them, and they reply that they have seen her on TV and insist she takes a photo with her, and she agrees.
In the next scene, a terrorist in a waiter’s dress is shown to have taken a trolley, and it is later shown that guns are hidden in the trolley. Later, Sulochana comes to a hotel room and talks about someone who left a letter at her house, but her guard tells her they are trying their best to find that person.
Lastly, Rohan tells Paro that the hotel isn’t just for eating but also for staying, and it’s the best because it’s their dad’s hotel. Parvati says she’s proud of her dad. A terrorist overhears their conversation. End.
