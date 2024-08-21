The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the written update of episode 1040, airing on August 21, 2024.
In today’s episode, we will see that Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) tells Ayush he is trying to move forward, but why can’t Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare)? But Ayush interrupts by saying that Lakshmi never made any mistakes. By listening to this, Rishi basks at Ayush, recalls Lakshmi’s mistakes, never informs Rishi about them, and comments on them.
Later, Ayush tries to explain Lakshmi’s perspective, but Rishi turns defensive and states that he always supports her. He also states that Lakshmi is important to him and comments on it.
In the next scene, the Paro, Rohan, and Malishka trio are having fun with each other as Paro and Rohan jump on their beds and get into a cheerful mood. Suddenly, Malishka stops them and tells them that enough is enough for today; otherwise, they’ll get hurt. But they don’t listen to this and start jumping again on the bed, and Malishka gets happy to see them.
Later, Paro and Rohan come to Shalu and talk about Rishi and Lakshmi’s relationship, but Shalu tries to explain that one day they’ll come together; by listening to this, Rohan and Paro start staring at Shalu, but she asks why they are looking at her, but they says that they had a huge fight and says that they’ll never come together. Still, Shalu motivates them to think positively and says they’ll come together and comment on it.
In the next scene, Anushka comes to Malishka and tells her that she overhears the conversation between Ayush and Rishi and informs her that Rishi is upset why she is not talking to him. Lakshmi also tells Rishi that she doesn’t want Rishi to return to her life and comment on it. By listening to this, Malishka gets happy and says this is good news for her.
In the night sequel, Rishi and Lakshmi are disturbed because they can’t sleep, so they think about each other and recall their huge fight. Later, Rishi and Lakshmi come to the window and look at the moon. They get emotional and try to recall sweet memories with them. Rishi decides he doesn’t want to hurt her and will never again. He comments on this.
Lastly, in the morning sequel, everyone comes to the hall and wishes each other Happy Independence Day. Malishka gives chocolates to Paro and Rohan and creates happy moments. Later, Rishi also comes and tells everyone they must leave. Paro and Rohan ask her where Lakshmi is, and the kids call her. Lakshmi comes by and sees her, and everyone is shocked. End.
