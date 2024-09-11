Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Rishi and Lakshmi. The show casts Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead role. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 11 September 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Karishma getting angry at the waiter for his carelessness. Aayush comes, and he asks Karishma to ignore him and let the moment be peaceful. Witnessing this, Anushka gives Karishma water and expresses her concern. Anushka instigates Karishma against Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), highlighting that since Lakshmi has come, things have changed, as Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Aayush have started to back answer.
Soon, the Panditji asks everyone to come for the Ganpati Puja, where Rishi and Lakshmi come with Paro and Rohan, symbolizing the perfect family. Anchal expresses her concern with Karishma and agrees with Anushka’s statement, leaving Karishma tensed. Later, Anushka talks with Malishka’s mother, who advises her to be careful with Shalu as she may snatch Aayush from her.
On the other hand, Balvinder, disguised as a band member, looks at Lakshmi, who enjoys sweet moments with Paro, Rohan, and Rishi. Paro and Rohan ask for extra modaks for Lakshmi, and Anushka notices this.
Later, Aayush helps Shalu bring the sweets boxes. Upon learning that Shalu has made the lads, he requests that he allow him to eat some. Shalu very playfully agrees with Aayush. Anushka overhears their conversation and feels jealous. She enters the kitchen and insults Shalu with her mean comments.