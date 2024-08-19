The StarPlus show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the written update of episode 1038, airing on August 19, 2024.
In today’s episode, we will see that Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) tries to wake up Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), and Malishka is in shock as she dreams that Rishi also going into the fire because Malishka saw that Lakshmi is dead. Later, Malishka gets to her senses, and Lakshmi asks why Malishka is shouting, but she lies to her that she saw a cockroach, so she gets scared and comments on it. Later, Lakshmi asks why she is here and she replies that she wants water that’s she came here.
In the next scene, Lakshmi tries to flame the gas. She takes a matchstick and suddenly starts flaming it. From the kitchen, she goes into the basement, where she gets hurt. Paro sees this and tries to get in, but Rishi comes there and saves Paro and Lakshmi, too. By seeing this, Malishka gets scared.
Later, Rishi brings Lakshmi to her room, but Lakshmi talks rudely to him, and he asks why she is talking rudely to him. Lakshmi replies that she is talking rudely to him and tries to leave, but Rishi wants to talk to her. Lakshmi isn’t interested in talking with him and tells him she doesn’t want any help; Paro listens to their conversation and says she wants to bring her friend to patch up Rishi and Lakshmi.
Later, Ayush, Rohan, and Dadi come to Paro and ask about Lakshmi; she replies by saying that she is fine, and later, Ayush tells Paro that they called the doctor then they’ll get cured by the doctor and motivates her and also states not to take tension about it. Later, Paro tells Ayush and Dadi that they are fighting like a kid and comments on it.
Further, Malishka comes to Neelam and says that she didn’t make anything and comments on it later, Neelam says that she knows who can do this type of accident with arrogance, tells her to shut up, and asks her why she did to her, Anchal interrupts that Neelam gave this authority to do that, but Neelam scolds them that she said to throw Lakshmi out of the house not to kill her, by listening to this Anchal tries to give a justification, but she stops her by saying something.
Later, Rishi tries to talk to Lakshmi, but she refuses. But Rishi turns stubborn as he tries to talk to her. He also says that he is with her and tries to forget the memories of Rishi and her and comment on them. Later, Lakshmi tries to justify it, but he does not talk in between and comments on her.
In a further scene, Anchal says to Neelam that no one will question her, and Anchal asks for some liberty to ask her some questions and ask her what she wants. Neelam replies that what is there to say in this is that she doesn’t want Lakshmi in her life. She also stated that Neelam saw three of them in the kitchen during the fire incident and commented on their behavior.
Lastly, Ayush, Rohan, Paro, and Dadi come to Lakshmi’s room, where they are here to confront Rishi. Ayush tells him to talk to Lakshmi politely and comment on it. Later, Paro mocks her and says that he tries to explain Lakshmi, not Rishi. Ayush goes to Lakshmi to explain to her, but Lakshmi looks at him, and he leaves. Later, Rohan explains to Rishi and Lakshmi that by listening to him, everyone is happy. End.
Credit: Zee5
Please watch this episode on Zee TV.