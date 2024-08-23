The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the written update of episode 1041, airing on August 23, 2024.
In today’s episode, we will see a stampede at the inauguration ceremony of the Oberoi family’s new hotel, which troubles everyone. According to the show’s story, Chief Minister Sahiba is welcomed into the hotel, and she is very impressed by Lakshmi.
On the other hand, Rano accidentally collides with a terrorist, but she has no idea that there is going to be a huge commotion in the hotel. Soon, the Chief Minister gets a sprain on his leg, after which Lakshmi helps the Chief Minister with her hands.
The Chief Minister is very happy with Lakshmi, and she talks to her a lot. Soon, she tells Lakshmi about her threatening letter, in which the terrorists have threatened to kill the Chief Minister.
Later, some unknown people collide with the Chief Minister, and the firing begins. There is continuous firing in the hotel. The terrorists also take the Chief Minister’s bodyguard hostage. On the other hand, Rishi and Lakshmi start searching for their children, but they only find Rohan.
Both of them are very worried for Paro, and suddenly, a terrorist starts firing at Rishi and Lakshmi, due to which they both fall into each other’s arms. End.