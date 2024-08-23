The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 24, 2024.
In the upcoming episode, we will see that Lavanya warns Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) to stay away from Lavanya and her family; otherwise, she will kill her and comment on it. Listening to this, Yashwant gets angry, and Deepika gets teary. In the next scene, Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) presents a ring to Deepika and proposes to her in front of everyone.
Later, Chirag says that she will marry him today, right now. Deepika and Yashwant are happy to hear this, and she replies that she’ll marry him. Chirag puts a proposed ring on her finger. In the next scene, they show a wedding sequence where Chirag and Deepika are shown as a bride and groom with beautiful smiley faces.
Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Written Update 23rd August-
In today’s episode, Yashwant accuses Sobha of stealing money, but Sobha explains that she used it to organize a party for her daughter, Deepika. She also tells Yashwant that Deepika is not alone and that all the money was spent on the arrangements. Despite this, Yashwant gets angry. Deepika tries to reassure her father, suggesting they will manage through flower orders.
Meanwhile, Janvi irritates Chirag with text messages, causing him frustration as he can’t confront Prithvi. Manorama and Sobha pressure Deepika to clean the house, but Deepika, who is fasting and unwell, collapses. Yashwant takes her to the hospital and calls Chirag for assistance. Manorama and Sobha follow to the hospital, hoping to discover Deepika’s fiancé.
At the hospital, Manorama and Sobha are shocked to see Chirag and mistakenly believe he is Deepika’s fiancé. Manorama decides to verify this with Birju. When Birju confirms Chirag is not Deepika’s fiancé, Sobha is relieved. Chirag reassures Deepika, and Yashwant thanks Ghanshyam for Chirag’s support. Back home, Lavanya slaps Deepika, claiming she is being pushed towards Chirag and will not accept it, surprising everyone. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.