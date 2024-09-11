Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the StarPlus serial produced by SVF Entertainment, has become a favorite of many. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 12 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Chirag (Akshith Sukhija) trusts her and asks Deepika to be confident. Neelima enthusiastically lifts the ghunghat, leaving everyone shocked by Lavanya’s plot against Deepika.
Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Janvi dreaming, and her mother wakes her up. Soon, she receives a call from Lavanya, who shares her plot against Deepika. On the other hand, Chirag expresses his concern to Omkar, who consoles him and tells him that things will slowly get better. Neelima becomes happy upon receiving the orders to handle the event wholly.
Lavanya meets Deepika and orders her to wear and get dressed as she wants for tonight’s function. Janvi comes Mittal house for Deepika’s makeup. Pruthvi feels attracted to Janvi, but Janvi somehow manages to keep Pruthvi at a distance. Later, Lavanya orders Janvi to get Deepika ready as she asks.
Janvi dresses up Deepika, who talks with Chirag, who feels something fishy. Soon, Chirag arrives home. During the muh dikhae ceremony, Deepika sits in the center, her head covered. Chirag dreams about dancing with Deepika. Finally, Neelima performs the puja and heads to show Deepika’s face, creating an intense scene.