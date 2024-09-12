Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the StarPlus serial produced by SVF Entertainment, has become a favorite of many. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 13 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Pruthvi expresses his happiness about Deepika’s (Aditi Tripathi) arrival in the house as he gets to meet Janvi today. Deepika promises to discuss Pruthvi and Janvi with Chirag (Akshith Sukhija). Later, Deepika convinces Chirag to talk to Lavanya about Pruthvi’s topic. Chirag requests Lavanya to think about Pruthvi leaving everything aside. Lavanya plans to make the right choice for Pruthvi, and she promises Pruthvi that she will give him the best.
Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Deepika’s Muh Dikhai ceremony. Family members are stunned to see Deepika, who looks very fair and beautiful. Lavanya feels proud about her decision and shows it off to the people, especially Mrs Shikhawat. Chirag fumes in anger and decides to talk to Lavanya, but Deepika stops him.
Later, Deepika’s Muh Dikhai ceremony goes well until Anushka falls into the pool. Witnessing this, Deepika runs without thinking, jumps in the water, and saves Anushka. But after coming out of the water, Deepika’s real color shows, leaving Lavanya disappointed.
Mr. Shikhawat taunts Lavanya, but Deepika takes a stand for her. However, Mr. Shikhawat insults Lavanya. Chirag takes care of Deepika while Lavanya becomes angry. Deepika tries to talk to Lavanya, but she refuses to talk. Chirag tries to confront Lavanya, but Deepika stops him. Later, Lavanya conspires to get Pruthvi married.