Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the StarPlus serial produced by SVF Entertainment, has become a favorite of many. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 14 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Pruthvi loses his patience and confronts Lavanya, saying that she should stop calling his love mere stubbornness and calling her stubbornness her love. In the intense scene, Pruthvi highlights that he should have also run away with Janvi and marry her. Lavanya gets angry and confronts Pruthvi, saying that he wants to follow his brother’s steps as he can. He slaps him, leaving Chirag, Deepika, and others shocked.
Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Chirag (Akshith Sukhija) expressing his concern about Lavanya’s behavior towards Deepika (Aditi Tripathi). However, Deepika calms Chirag and wishes him good for his job. As Chirag comes close to Deepika, Pruthvi and Sonal arrive, leaving Chirag pissed. While playing video games with Deepika, Pruthvi expresses his wish to marry Janvi. Upon this, Deepika promises Pruthvi to convince Chirag to talk about Janvi and Pruthvi’s marriage with his mother, which Lavanya overhears.
Chirag comes home soon and spends some quality time with Deepika, who convinces him to talk to Lavanya about Pruthvi and Janvi. Chirag comes into Lavanya’s room, expresses his concern for Pruthvi, and requests she let him marry Janvi. Lavanya agrees to do things for Pruthvi’s benefit, making Chirag happy, unaware of Lavanya’s cunning plan.
Everyone gets ready for the big day the next morning, and Pruthvi looks clueless. Lastly, he finds out about his marriage preparations. Deepika talks about this with Yashwanth, but they look clueless. However, Deepika shares that Lavanya might call them anytime soon. As the guests arrive, Lavanya introduces Pruthvi to her major collaborator’s daughter and announces his marriage to her, shocking everyone. Lavanya also announces the engagement ceremony to happen in the evening, leaving Pruthvi devastated.