Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the StarPlus serial produced by SVF Entertainment, has become a favorite of many. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 15 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Lavanya denies Chirag’s (Akshith Sukhija) request and announces that Pruthvi will only marry the girl she wants to. Lavanya becomes happy and determined that Pruthvi’s life will become happier. However, Pruthvi feels hurt and lost. Being unable to bear the pain, Pruthvi, in the dark, decides to commit suicide and cuts his palm, leaving Deepika distressed.
Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Lavanya announcing the engagement and asking the guests to have breakfast. As they leave, Pruthvi confronts Lavanya and asks why she is doing this to him. Lavanya asks Pruthvi to like the new girl as he likes Janvi and orders him to leave his stubbornness. Pruthvi becomes impatient and tells Lavanya that she should stop calling his love stubbornness and that her stubbornness is her love.
Pruthvi, in anger, says a lot to Lavanya and shares that she should have also run away and married Janvi like Chirag. Hearing this, Lavanya’s patience breaks, and she slaps Pruthvi, saying that if he wants to follow his brother’s steps, he can, but then he will have to do that around his mother’s dead body, leaving everyone shocked.
Chirag and Deepika feel guilty and heartbroken. Chirag tries to convince Lavanya, but she stays still on her decision. Then Chirag begs Pruthvi’s pardon and tells himself that it’s good because Janvi is not good for Pruthvi.
Deepika shares the bad news with her mother and Janvi, who talk disrespectfully to her. Chirag takes a stand for Deepika. Chirag says it is fine whatever happened, but Deepika disagrees. Chirag becomes unable to make Deepika understand, and he consoles her.