The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the written update of episode 34, airing on August 17, 2024.
In today’s episode, Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) asks Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) why she’s rejecting him, and Deepika says it’s because she feels he’s settling for her out of pity. Chirag insists that his love isn’t based on pity, but Deepika worries that his family, especially his mother, won’t accept her. Despite Chirag’s assurance that they can try to convince his mother, Deepika feels she doesn’t belong in his life and doesn’t want to come between a son and his mother. Chirag, determined to be with her, asks her to discard her doubts and mirrors that have shaped her expectations and continues to express his love and commitment.
Later, While Chirag talks to Deepika, Birju throws a rose at her and misbehaves. He pushes Chirag and drags Deepika, but Chirag intervenes, kicking Birju away and rescuing her. As Birju attempts to stab Chirag with a knife, Deepika intervenes and saves him. The police arrive and arrest Birju. Chirag thanked Deepika for saving his life and reminded her to tend to the cut she received from Birju.
In the next scene, Chirag tends to Deepika’s bandages and advises her to take care of herself. As Chirag holds Deepika’s hand, the room becomes tense as Lavanya enters. She immediately begins insulting Deepika and her father, calling him a beggar and demanding Deepika stay away from her son. Deepika, hurt by the insults, tells Lavanya not to demean her father and concludes to Chirag that their relationship cannot continue and she leaves. Lavanya turns to Chirag, asking what Deepika said. Chirag tells her to calm down and asks her to sit down.
Next, Deepika returns home and conceals her wound. When Yash inquires about Chirag, Deepika explains that although Chirag is a good person, his mother will not accept her. Yash reassures her that love has the power to overcome obstacles, but Deepika admits she has asked for more time. Sobha questions Deepika about what’s happening with Chirag, while Janvi grows curious about the situation between Deepika and her father.
Lastly, A police officer arrives at Lavanya’s house and informs her that the man who attacked Chirag has been arrested. Lavanya inquires about the other person with Chirag, and the officer describes her as an ugly girl (Deepika). Furious, Lavanya resolves to punish Deepika. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
