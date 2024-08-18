The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the written update of episode 35, airing on August 18, 2024.
In today’s episode, Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) is preparing for the school’s decorations when suddenly, her father, Yash, comes to her, sees the decorations, praises her, and also asks her what she thinks about Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) proposal. She replies that she has no time to think as she is busy decorating the bouquets and commenting on them.
Later, Birju sees her and plans to take revenge. He also states that he’ll destroy her bouquets and comments on it. In the morning sequel, Deepika discovers that all her bouquets are destroyed and calls Yash. He sees this and is shocked. Seeing this, Yash and Deepika get emotional and cry.
In the next scene, Chirag calls Deepika, but she leaves her phone to Yash, and he informs her of the situation and gets worried about it. Later, Deepika goes to the school and sees that all the decorations are done. A teacher informs her and thanks her for the beautiful decorations. Deepika says she didn’t deliver on time, but the teacher informs that his team member did that and comments. By listening to this, Deepika is in shock.
Further, Deepika discovers Chirag’s unexpected help, and their eyes meet, sparking a romantic moment between them. They share a heartfelt conversation, and Chirag, in a playful manner, requests her to eat ice cream with him in return for his help.
Lastly, Deepika and Chirag go on a long date, and he drops her home. Later, Yash is concerned about Deepika. She reaches home and asks what happened. He replies that everything is fine and also states that Chirag is from their team and did the decoration of the school and comments on it. By listening to this, Yash gets happy. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.