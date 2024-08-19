The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the written update of episode 36, airing on August 19, 2024.
In today’s episode, we will see that Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) is thinking about Deepika as they share sweet moments together while eating ice cream. Suddenly, Prithvi enters Chirag’s room, sees him blushing, and asks about his girlfriend’s name. Chirag says he’ll reveal it when the time is right. Later, Prithvi wants to tell Janvi about Chirag, but she disconnects his call and insults him when he calls back. Seeing Prithvi upset, Chirag wants to confront Janvi, but Prithvi stops him, worried about their mother finding out. Lavanya, who overheard everything, says she will handle the situation since they’ve done much for them.
In the next scene, Sobha comes to Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) and tells her to focus on her work and stop dreaming and singing. She says her future husband will be as poor as her father, and Janvi also comments on this. Yash tells Sobha not to bother Deepika. Janvi receives a call from Lavanya, who asks to meet her in 15 minutes. After learning that Lavanya is upset, Janvi informs Sobha that they must leave immediately to meet her.
Sobha and Janvi arrive at Mittal’s house. Lavanya tells Sobha to turn away because she doesn’t want to see her. Lavanya informs Janvi that she wants to call off the marriage due to Janvi’s behavior towards her son. Janvi blames Deepika for everything, claiming that Deepika causes all her problems. Lavanya asks Sobha about Deepika’s marriage, and Sobha confirms it’s canceled. Lavanya says she will only attend the wedding if Deepika is uninvolved and makes comments.
Further, Deepika meets her brother Sachin, who ties the rakhi to her. Deepika tells her to think about Chirag and advises her to settle with him. On the other hand, Prithvi tells Chirag that Deepika is responsible for Janvi’s anger. Chirag tells Prithvi that Janvi scolds her, not Deepika, and comments on it. Later, Chirag is worried because Sobha will show his anger on Deepika. Lastly, Sobha and Janvi pack her bags and make false allegations because Lavanya mocks them and comments on them.
Lastly, Sobha pushes Deepika by holding her hair out of the house, and she bumps into Chirag, and he supports her by falling; by seeing this, Chirag aggressively looks at Sobhan and Janvi. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
